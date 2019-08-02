Lady Owls look to improve in 2019

ODEM – Odem brought on former Flour Bluff assistant coach Chelsea Claypool to improve on last year’s 3-9 district record and she has the entire squad from last year to accomplish that feat.
Leading the way for the Lady Owls will be senior Julisa Alcala who made the first team all-district last season as middle blocker. Joining her will be senior Setter Callee Brewer who also earned a first team nod last year.
Senior outside hitter Hailey Salinas and junior setter Madi Vela both earned second team selections last season while seniors Kara Amador (middle blocker) and Harley Pena (libero) also return.
Senior Kayla Amador (outside hitter) and sophomore defensive specialists Arabella Garza and Nicole Ortiz will see plenty of playing time for the Lady Owls.