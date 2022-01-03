The Odem Lady Owls faltered in the second half, dropping a 52-45 decision at Orange Grove to drop to 0-3 in District 29-3A play.
Odem built a 13-7 lead after the first period and held a 25-20 margin at the half before the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Owls 32-21 over the final two periods.
Alysha Beltran and Isabella Salinas both scored 10 points to pace the Lady Owls. Eliana Zapata and Arabella Garza each scored eight followed by Lizbeth Cruz with five and Nicole Ortiz finished with four points.
On Dec. 17, the Lady Owls lost to Aransas Pass 76-18 at Owl Gym. Odem stayed close during the first period, trailing 10-8 at the close. Unfortunately, the Lady Owls managed just 10 points over the next three periods to suffer the district loss.
Zapata led the Lady Owls with seven points followed by Garza with four, Zoey Garcia, Nicole Ortiz and Chloe Hill each scored two and Salinas had one.