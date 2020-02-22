ODEM – The Odem Lady Owls completed an undefeated district schedule Tuesday night, pulling away from George West for the 65-34 win. The contest was close until late in the third period when the Lady Owls went to work. Odem led 32-27 with 1:35 left in the third but closed the period with an 8-0 run that’s handed them a 40-27 lead. Odem went on to outscore George West 25-7 in the fourth to put the game away.
Kara Amador scored 11, both Julisa Alcala and Nicole Ortiz added 10; Hailey Salinas and Harley Pena both finished with eight; Danielle Laurel and Myra Garza picked up six apiece, while Arabella Garza and Kayla Amador each added three.
Julisa Alcala scored 22 points, leading the Odem Lady Owls to a 63-24 road win at Goliad Friday night. Odem took a 37-11 halftime lead to cruise to the district win.
Hailey Salinas finished with 11 points; Kara Amador added eight; Nicole Ortiz scored seven; Arabella Garza had five; Callee Brewer finished with four; Harley Pena had three, and Danielle Laurel added two points.