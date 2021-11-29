The Odem Lady Owl basketball team opened its 2021 campaign with a pair of rod wins.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Lady Owls traveled to Ingleside and came away with a come-from-behind 39-36 win at Mustang Gym. Odem trailed 16-14 after one period before rallying to take a 25-21 lead into the half.
The Lady Owls went cold in the third, scoring two points while the Lady Mustangs went on to take a 31-27 lead into the final period. Odem outscored Ingleside 12-5 in the fourth to claim the victory.
Isabella Salinas and Eliana Zapata each had nine points, Arabella Garza added seven followed by Nicole Ortiz, Myra Garza and Lizbeth Cruz each scoring four while Catalina Gamez finished with two points.
The Lady Owls also opened the season Nov. 6 with a come-from-behind win, beating San Diego 63-60.
The two teams battled to a 17-17 tie after one period, but the Lady Owls used an 15-10 second period to take a 32-27 into the break. San Diego took advantage of turnovers in the third to take a 46-39 edge heading into the final period. The Lady Owls got hot and outscored San Diego 24-14 in the fourth to notch the win.
Ortiz led the way with 19 points, A. Garza added 18 and M. Garza picked up 14 to pace the Lady Owls. I. Salinas added eight, Cruz scored three and Exalee Perez had one point.