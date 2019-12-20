Lady Owls open district with win over Mathis

ODEM – The Odem Lady Owls dominated the boards Tuesday night at Owl Gym, and it helped them begin district play with a 66-25 win over Mathis.
“The first game of district is always tough. We have just been focusing on getting better every day, but still have a long way to go to get to our goal,” Odem Coach Roland Ramirez said.
Julisa Alcala started the scoring for Odem before Lily Ybarra made it 3-2 Mathis with a three; unfortunately for the Lady Pirates it would be their only lead of the night. Kara Amador put back consecutive offensive rebounds for Odem before Alina Sanchez ended the run for Mathis, making it 6-5. Alcala put back an offensive board before Harley Pena hit consecutive threes and after a Callee Brewer bucket, the Lady Owls had a 17-5 lead after one period.
Ybarra opened the second with a basket for Mathis before Danielle Laurel scored five straight to make it 22-7. Nicole Ortiz followed with a three and Hailey Salinas chimed in with a basket before a pair of free throws by Mathis’ Sanchez made it 28-9 with 3:12 remaining. The Lady Pirates went scoreless over the final three minutes, helping the Lady Owls build a 38-9 halftime lead. Odem outscored Mathis 28-16 in the second half to secure the victory.
Alcala finished with 14 points followed by Kara Amador and Pena with 12 each. Laurel had seven, Nicole Ortiz six, Arabella Garza five, Kayla Amador four, Salinas and Savannah Cordova had three each and Brewer had two.
For the Lady Pirates, Ybarra finished with 10, Sanchez had six, Anyssia Mendoza five, Kayla Amador four, Cordova three and Brewer finished with two.