The Odem Lady Owl volleyball team opened its 2021 campaign with a come from behind win over Miller High School withat Owl Gym on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The scores from the five sets were 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-13.
Katherine Rodriguez paced the Lady Owls with 21 digs and seven kills followed by Nicole Ortiz with 28 digs and Arabella Garza added 14 assists, 21 digs and two aces, Alysha Beltran had a pair of aces and Catalina Gamez picked up one block.
The Lady Owl freshmen fell to Miller 10-25, 8-25, and the junior varsity fell to the Lady Bucs 10-25 and 24-26.