The Odem Lady Owl softball season came to an end during the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Cabaniss Field on April 29, saw Odem drop a 12-2 decision to the London Lady Pirates. Madi Vela suffered the loss, she struck out six and surrendered 10 hits, but it was the six Odem errors behind her that proved to be the difference. Only four of the 12 runs she gave up were earned runs.
Nicole Ortiz had a double, Vela finished with two hits and an RBI, Dezirea Moreno picked up a pair of hits and Zoey Garcia added a hit.
Game 2 of the series saw the Lady Owls fall 8-4. Z. Garcia handed the Lady Owls a quick lead in the second when she homered over the left field wall to make it 1-0. London answered with three runs in the third, but the Lady Owls calmly answered with two runs to tie the game 3-3. The Lady Pirates followed with five unanswered runs before the Lady Owls picked up a run during their final at bat.
Vela again suffered the loss, scattering seven hits on the night. The defense again faltered, committing five errors behind her, making it 11 miscues for Odem during the two games.
Ortiz finished with a double, Arabella Garza and Vela each added a double with an RBI and Garcia two hits and a pair of RBIs to go along with her home run.
“I’m really proud of how our girls performed this season,” Owl head coach Melissa Vela said. “I know it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but it was definitely a lesson in adversity.
“These girls faced COVID restrictions and protocols, they made it through the snowstorm of 2021, struggled through injuries, made it through severe thunderstorms and still came out fighting and wanting to win. They never gave up, and we are proud of the grit, determination, and integrity they showed all season.
“Thank you to our seniors for their ‘Owlstanding’ commitment and performance throughout the years. We look forward to all the great things ahead for each of them.”