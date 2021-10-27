The Odem Lady Owls saw their slim playoff hopes take a shot Tuesday, Oct. 12, when they dropped a five-set match to Aransas Pass at Owl Gym.
The Lady Panthers won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-17 before the Lady Owls rallied to win the next two sets 25-20 and 26-24, but Odem dropped the fifth set 15-11.
Arabella Garza led Odem with eight kills, 29 assists and 18 digs. Katherine Rodriguez added 16 kills and 23 digs, Nicole Ortiz picked up 43 digs and two aces, Isabella Salinas had eight kills and two aces while Dezirae Moreno finished with one block.