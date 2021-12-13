The Odem Lady Owls got back on the winning track with a 43-30 win over John Paull II at Owl Gym Nov. 30.
Odem led 7-6 after one period before using a 15-5 second period to build a 22-11 advantage at the half. The Lady Owls outscored John Paul II 21-19 in the second half to secure the win and raise their record to 4-6 for the year.
Nicole Ortiz paced Odem with 14 points – including one 3 – followed by Alysha Beltran who added 11 points that included a pair of 3s.
Isabella Salinas finished with nine points, Arabella Garza picked up four, both Larrisa Guerrero and Zoey Garcia scored two and Dezirae Moreno had one point during the win.