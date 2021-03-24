For three innings the Odem offense was silenced, and Goliad scored two unearned runs in the first inning to put the Lady Owls in an early 2-0 hole. Madi Vela settled down after the first inning, finishing the night with 11 strikeouts to lead Odem to a come from behind 11-2 win.
Odem scored five times in the fifth and followed that with a six run sixth to earn their first district win.
Nicole Ortiz and Arabella Garza both was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI’s, Madi Vela added three hits and drove in three, Allison Ortiz had two hits and drove in a pair with Mia Gonzales, Zoey Garcia and Clarissa Marroquin each had one hit.
The Lady Owls opened play at the Ingleside Tournament with an 11-0 loss to Class 5A Veterans Memorial on March 4. A. Ortiz suffered the loss on the mound and the Lady Owls went hitless.
Odem returned later in the day and battled to a 5-5 tie against Bishop. Vela picked up five strikeouts and had a double at the plate. N. Ortiz was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Isabella Mata had two hits including a triple with a pair of RBI’s and A. Garza had one hit.
The Lady Owls fell to Class 5A Gregory-Portland 2-1 on March 5. Vela finished with a two-hitter and struck out three during the loss. Garza had one hit with an RBI while Ortiz and Chapa each picked up a hit.
Later that day the Lady Owls regrouped and hung on for a 5-4 win over Ingleside. Vela picked up the win, striking out seven for Odem. Garza had two hits and Dezirea Moreno had one hit with an RBI.