After suffering a road loss to Orange Grove April 9, the Odem Lady Owls bounced back in a big way, defeating Taft 15-0, April 13, at Lady Owl Field.
Madi Vela finished with a one-hitter and struck out six to earn the win on the mound.
The Lady Owls put the game away early, scoring nine runs during the second inning. Nicole Ortiz had a big night at the plate finishing with two hits including a double and drove in three runs. Jenna Chapa added a pair of hits with an RBI, Gaby Cruz had a triple and drove in two runs, Vela and Zoey Garcia each had one hit with two RBIs, Dezirea Moreno had one hit with an RBI, Mia Gonzales picked up an RBI with Arabella Garza and Allison Ortiz each adding one hit.
At Orange Grove, the Lady Owls committed seven costly errors during their 11-3 loss against the Lady Bulldogs. Vela suffered the loss despite surrendering just two earned runs and striking out seven. Garza finished 1 for 3 with an RBI, N. Ortiz had a double, Z. Garcia added one hit and scored twice and Vela finished with one hit.