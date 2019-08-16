ODEM – The Odem Lady Owls remained unbeaten on the season after finishing off Ben Bolt 25-19, 25-11, 25-10 Tuesday at Owl Gym.
The Lady Owls got off to a sluggish start in game one but regrouped to put away the Lady Badgers and raise their record to 3-0 on the season.
Julisa Alcala led Odem with 10 kills, four aces and one block followed by Kara Amador with six kills and one block. Callee Brewer added finished with 13 assists and five digs, Harley Pena finished with seven assists and Arabella Garza had four digs.
The Odem JV1 team beat Ben Bolt 25-18, 25-17 and Odem JV2 bested the Lady Badgers 25-9, 26-24.
Last week the Odem Lady Owls defeated Bishop 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 at Badger Gym on Wednesday.
Julisa Alcala led the way with 16 kills, nine digs and four aces followed by Hailey Salinas with nine kills, Callee Brewer finished with 18 assists, Harley Pena added eight assists, Arabella Garza finished with 13 digs and Madi Vela picked up three aces for the Lady Owls.