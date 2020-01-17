Lady Owls roll past Goliad

ODEM – The Odem Lady Owls turned in one of their better defensive efforts of the season Tuesday night as they cruised to a 44-13 win over visiting Goliad.
Hailey Salinas and Julisa Alcala led the way for Odem, each scoring 12 points. Danielle Laurel added six points, both Kara Amador and Harley Pena each had five points, Callee Brewer scored three and Nicole Ortiz had one point.
On Friday night the Lady Owls picked up a 60-29 non-district win at Banquete. Odem put the game away in the second period, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 24-6. Kara Amador and Hailey Salinas led Odem with 12 points each. Julisa Alcala added 11 points along with Nicole Ortiz who nailed three from behind the arc. Danielle Laurel finished with eight points while Callee Brewer, Kayla Amador and Arabella Garza each scored two points.