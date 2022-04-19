Aria Bray scattered four hits and struck out four against Skidmore-Tynan March 25, but it was her team’s bats that put this game away. The Lady Owls scored 16 times during their initial plate appearance to beat the Ladycats 19-1.
Arabella Garza exploded at the plate for Odem, finishing with a pair of home runs and a double, scoring three times and adding six RBIs. Nicole Ortiz hit a double and a triple with four RBIs, Dezirae Moreno had two hits including a double and an RBI, Isabella Salinas added two hits and scored twice, Mia Gonzales scored twice and drove in three, Lizbeth Cruz and Belicia Flores both finished with one hit and a pair of RBIs and Anabella Santellana added one hit with an RBI.
The Lady Owls (13-12-1, 4-3) traveled to Mathis March 29, and suffered a 15-4 loss at the hands of the Lady Pirates. Garza led the Lady Owls with a pair of hits including a double, Z. Garcia went 1 for 2 with an RBI and D. Moreno had one hit and scored a run.