The Odem Lady Owls season came to a close with 10-1 loss against Santa Gertrudis Academy at Robstown Thursday night.
The Lady Owls jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when Isabella Salinas singled with two outs and after Arabella Garza reached on a walk, Zoey Garcia doubled to plate Isabella Salinas. Unfortunately, it would be the lone run on the night during their bi-district contest with the Lady Lions.
Aria Bray suffered the loss, surrendering five earned runs on the night.
Garcia went two for three, including a double and an RBI while Nicole Ortiz and Salinas each had two hits.
“We had a slow start getting comfortable with different positions and roles each player was asked to take on,” Head Coach Chelsea Claypool said. “Once the girls were settled in, we became more successful. We fought our way back in and tied for second place in district.
“Overall, I know the girls grew as players and we will be looking to fill some big shoes offensively and defensively for next year.”