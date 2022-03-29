The Odem Lady Owls picked up their initial district win March 15, defeating Orange Grove 10-0.
Odem (10-11-1, 1-2) pushed across three runs in its first at bat. Nicole Ortiz reached on an error and moved to second on the play before scoring after Mia Gonzales doubled to make it 1-0 Odem. Isabella Salinas followed with a single and Gonzales came around to score on the play after a Lady Bulldog miscue. Arabella Garza made it 3-0 with an RBI double. The Lady Owls put the game away with seven runs in the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, pitcher Zoey Garcia notched the win during her five-inning stint on the afternoon, tossing a three-hitter.
Garza finished the night with a pair of hits including a double with three RBIs, Gonzales had a double and drove in two, Ortiz added a hit with an RBI and scored twice, Salinas had one hit and scored twice, Dezirae Moreno added a double and Lizbeth Cruz had an RBI.
Friday, March 11, the Lady Owls dropped an 8-7 decision to Aransas Pass at Lady Owl Field. Aria Bray suffered the loss and struck out four.
Salinas finished with three hits and drove in three, Z. Garcia also had three hits including a double and two RBIs, Garza hit a home run and Ortiz hit a double and scored three times.