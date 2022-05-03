The Odem Lady Owls bounced back from a loss to Orange Grove by defeating Taft 13-2 at Lady Greyhound Field April 11.
The Odem Lady Owls scored nine runs during their final two at bats including a three-run home run by Mia Gonzales to pull away from Taft 13-2 at Lady Greyhound Field Monday night.
Pitcher Aria Bray struck out six and tossed a complete game two-hitter to earn the win on the mound.
Gonzales finished with a home run and drove in three runs, Bray added a pair of hits with an RBI, Nicole Ortiz, Arabella Garza, Zoey Garcia and Isabella Salinas each had one hit and Dezirae Moreno had a double.
On April 8, the Lady Owls (16-13-1, 7-4) surrendered an early 7-2 lead, falling to Orange Grove 9-8 at Lady Owl Field.
Bray suffered the loss despite surrendering no earned runs. Moreno scored twice and drew three walks, Ortiz, Garza, Z. Garcia and Salinas each had one hit, Bray walked three times and Anabella Santellana had one and drove in a pair of runs.