Lady Owls stun George West

GEORGE WEST – The Odem Lady Owls got right back into the playoff chase Tuesday night with a big road win at George West. Odem redeemed an earlier loss to the Lady Longhorns, winning the last three games after dropping the first two of the match 16-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 16-14.
Odem (22-7, 4-4) was paced by Julisa Alcala who finished with 18 kills, 30 digs and a block followed by Callee Brewer with 27 assists, 24 digs and an ace. Hailey Salinas picked up 15 kills, Harley Pena added nine assists, Madi Vela finished with three aces and Kara Amador picked up an ace.