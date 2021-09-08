The Odem Lady Owls got back on track Tuesday, Aug. 24, with an impressive sweep of their match against Ingleside. The Lady Owls won the volleyball match 25-20, 25-15, 25-10.
Odem played their best match of the early season, and it came at the right time as district play is set to begin Sept. 3. Nicole Ortiz helped the Lady Owls attack with 24 digs and seven aces, Isabella Salinas picked up 14 digs and four kills, Arabella Garza finished with 15 digs and 16 assists, Katherine Rodriguez had five kills, Isabella Mata added four and Dezirae Moreno turned in three aces.
The Lady Owls struggled at the Sinton tournament last week. Odem opened pool play on Aug. 20, dropping its first match to Rockport-Fulton 14-25, 11-25. A. Garza had eight assists and five digs, N. Ortiz added seven digs, Rodriguez had three kills and Salinas finished with two kills.
Later in the day, the Lady Owls fell to Anderson 18-25, 22-25. Ortiz turned in nine digs and eight assists, A. Garza had 10 digs, Zoey Garcia finished with 10 digs and a pair of aces while Catalina Gamez and Rodriguez each had three kills.
Odem closed out pool play with a 25-21, 25-12 win over Zapata. Ortiz led the way with 13 digs and two aces, Rodriguez had eight digs and three kills and A. Garza added six assists.
Saturday the Lady Owls fell to Edna 21-25, 15-25. A. Garza picked up 13 digs and five assists, Ortiz had 14 digs and Rodriguez tallied three kills.