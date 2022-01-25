The Odem Lady Owls picked up a District 29-3A win on Jan. 7, besting George West on the road 36-20.
Odem built a 22-14 halftime lead and held the Lady Horns to six second half points to earn the win.
Nicole Ortiz led the Lady Owls with 10 points followed by Arabella Garza with eight. Lizbeth Cruz and Alysha Beltran both scored five, Eliana Zapata and Chloe Hill each scored three and Catalina Gamez had three.
On Jan. 11, the Lady Owls dropped a 43-30 decision to Skidmore-Tynan at Owl Gym. Garza paced the Lady Owls with nine points, Beltran and Ortiz scored six each, Dezirae Moreno had four, Zapata scored three and Cruz finished with two.