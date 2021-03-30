The Odem Lady Owls picked up their third district win March 16, with a 4-1 win over Orange Grove at Lady Owl Field. Odem raises its mark to 3-1 in District 29-3A and 13-5-1 on the season.
The Lady Owls scored all their runs in the second inning. Mia Gonzales started the frame by drawing a walk and moved to third when Jenna Chapa singled. Chapa moved to second on the play before Gonzales scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Zoey Garcia then drew a free pass and, one out later, Nicole Ortiz tripled, clearing the bases to make it 4-0.
Pitcher Madi Vela scattered six hits and struck out nine to earn the win.
Ortiz finished with a triple and three RBIs while Vela and Chapa each had one hit for Odem.
The Lady Owls used a late inning barrage to defeat Aransas Pass 14-2 at Lady Panther Field March 11. Odem clung to a 4-2 lead after three frames before pushing across 10 runs during the final four innings to claim the win.
Vela finished with a two-hitter and struck out 15 batters to notch the victory. Allison Ortiz picked up three hits and drove in a pair, Arabella Garza went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Vela had a double, walked twice and drove in two, Nicole Ortiz had one hit, walked three times and scored three times, Mia Gonzales had one hit with an RBI, Jenna Chapa walked three times and drove in a run, Gaby Cruz added a hit, and two RBIs and Zoey Garcia went 1 for 3 with an RBI.