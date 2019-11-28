Lady Owls take four big wins at G-P tournament

PORTLAND – The Odem Lady Owls showed everyone that they could hang with the big schools over the weekend at the Gregory-Portland Ladycat Basketball Tournament.
Odem won all four of their games over the weekend to finish as the only unbeaten team. Julisa Alcala and Danielle Laurel were named to the All-Tournament team for Odem.
The Lady Owls began the tournament Thursday with a 36-31 win over Sinton. Julisa Alcala led the way with eight points, Kara Amador added six, Danielle Laurel, Hailey Salinas and Arabella Garza had four points each, Nicole Ortiz scored three and Harley Pena had two.
Friday the Lady Owls earned a pair of wins, first a 41-34 win over CC Ray. Harley Pena led he way with 11 points, Alcala added eight, both Laurel and Salinas picked up seven points, Kara Amador had four while Ortiz and Callee Brewer scored two each. Later in the day Odem hung on for a 38-31 win over West Oso. The Lady Owls led 11-2 after one period before the Lady Bears cut the lead to 19-15 at the half. Odem outscored Oso 12-9 in the fourth to claim the win. Alcala scored 15, Kara Amador 10, Pena six, Salinas five and Laurel had two.
In their final game on Saturday Odem beat host Gregory-Portland 52-32. Odem scored the games first 16 points as they built a 24-11 halftime lead. The Lady Owls extended their margin to 40-16 and cruised to the win.
Alcala finished with 12 points, Kara Amador and Hailey Salinas scored 10 each, Arabella Garza had eight, Kayla Amador had five, Brewer four and Harley Pena scored two.