The Odem Lady Owls racked up 74 points on March 10, to earn a third place finish at the Skidmore-Tynan Relays.
Destiny Median picked a gold medal in the high jump after her leap of 4 feet, 10 inches followed by Chloe Hill who won the 100-meter dash and finished second in the high jump (4-8). Earning third places finished were Jaylynn Barrera in the 300 hurdles and the 4x200 relay team of Alysha Beltran, Julianna Borrego, Melody Rivera and Larissa Guerrero. Katherine Rodriguez finished fifth in the triple jump with Borrego (long jump) and Alyssa Martinez (3,200 run) garnering sixth place finishes. The 4x100 relay team of Alysha Beltran, Medina, Guerrero and Hill finished second and the 4x400 relay team of Medina, Borrego, Rodriguez and Martinez finished fourth.
For the JV Lady Owls, Abigail Salazar was sixth in the long jump and 800 and was fifth in the 1,600.
The Owls finished fourth overall with 55 points. Mark Moreno took second place in the triple jump (41-2 1/2) and was third in the long jump (19-7 1/4). Austin Dominguez grabbed second place in the high jump (5-8) and fifth in the triple jump (35-2) and Javi Martinez placed third in the discus with a toss of 107-10.
Earning fourth place finishes for the Owls were Tyler Brewer in the high jump (5-2) and the 4x100 relay team of Moreno, Leon Brown, Aiden Martinez and Nathan Phillips with a time of 46.89.
The 4x200 relay team of Moreno, Brewer, Bryce Galvan and Brown took third place and the mile relay quartet of Brewer, Dominguez, N. Phillips and Jadon Torres finished sixth.
For the JV Owls Eddie, Medina was second in the discus (89-5) and Jacob Phillips was sixth in the high jump (5-0).