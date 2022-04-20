The Odem Lady Owls scored nine runs in both the second and third innings and picked up 15 hits during their 22-10 district win over Goliad at Lady Owl Field.
Aria Bray scattered five hits, struck out three and surrendered just one earned run to pick up the win for the Lady Owls.
Nicole Ortiz went 2 for 3 including a triple, scored four times and drove in a run and teammate Isabella Salinas added three hits with three RBIs, Mia Gonzales scored twice and drove in a pair and Arabella Garza added a pair of doubles and drove in five runs. Zoey Garcia finished with three hits, scored four times and drove in two runs, Jaelynn Garcia had one hit and scored twice, Dezirae Moreno had a pair of hits including a double and Bray went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
The Lady Owls (15-12-1, 6-3) scored early and often and survived a late Aransas Pass rally, leading Odem to an 8-5 win at Panther Field April 5.
Bray earned the win on the mound while Salinas went 2 for 4 including a double with three RBIs. Moreno added a pair of hits and drove in four runs while Bray helped her cause with two hits on the night. Garza connected with a home run and two RBIs, Ortiz had one hit and scored twice, Z. Garcia also had one hit and added a pair of RBIs and J. Garcia finished with one hit.