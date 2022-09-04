The Odem Lady Owls ran into Class 4A, state-ranked Ingleside Tuesday night and suffered a 22-25, 11-25, 17-25 loss at Owl Gym.
Bella Salinas paced the Lady Owls with 10 digs and three aces, Alysha Beltran finished with eight assists and eight digs, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Zoey Garcia added three for Odem.
The Lady Owls (3-12) traveled to the tough Sinton Volleyball Tournament over the weekend. Odem began pool play Thursday with an 8-25, 9-25 loss to Rockport-Fulton.
Z. Garcia had two kills and three digs, Beltran had four assists and four digs, Marissa Garcia had three digs, Moreno had one ace and Salinas finished with one kill.
Odem then squared off against Santa Gertrudis Academy later in the day and dropped a 12-25, 16-25 decision. Salinas had five kills and five digs, Beltran picked up eight assists and seven digs, Jaelynn Garcia had five digs and two aces and M. Garcia added one block.
In their final match of the day on Thursday, the Lady Owls fell to Austin Akins 19-25, 19-25. Salinas had two kills, six digs and a pair of aces, Moreno had two kills, Beltran added eight digs and five assists and Z. Garcia had seven digs and four aces.
Saturday Odem opened the day with a 14-25, 8-25 loss to Beeville. Beltran had three assist and six digs, Salinas added two kills and 11 digs and J. Garcia had one kill.
In their final match of the tournament the Lady Owls fell to Yorktown 22-25, 20-25. Z. Garcia had five kills and six digs, Beltran picked up 10 assists, six digs and two aces, Moreno finished with two kills and three aces and a block, Salinas added two kills and Chloe Hill finished with six digs.