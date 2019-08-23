Lady Owls upend Banquete at home

ODEM – Odem picked up a home win Tuesday night, besting Banquete 17-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23.
Julisa Alcala led the Lady Owls with 19 kills, two aces and a block, Callee Brewer picked up 15 assists, five kills and 21 digs, Hailey Salinas finished with 16 digs and five kills and Harley Pena picked up 12 assists.
The Lady Owls picked up a pair of wins at the Sinton Volleyball Tournament over the weekend. In pool play Thursday, Odem fell to Edcouch-Elsa (12-25, 18-25) but they bounced back to win two straight to reach the Gold bracket. Odem defeated Laredo Martin (20-25, 25-20, 25-23) and Robstown (9-25, 25-10, 25-14) to close pool play.
On Saturday, the Lady Owls dropped both matches, falling to Orange Grove 7-25, 18-25 and Santa Gertrudis 25-17, 23-25, 22-25.