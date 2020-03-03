Lady Owls win Playoff opener

GEORGE WEST – The 2020 basketball playoffs began with a bang for the Odem Lady Owls after their 81-30 win over Dilley in George West on Feb. 18.
Odem scored the game first 16 points before the Lady Wolves got on the board with 3:04 left in the first period. The Lady Owls went on to take a 24-5 lead after one period and used a 21-10 second period to extend their margin to 45-15 at the half.
The Lady Owls went on to outscore Dilley 36-15 in the second half, advancing to the Area round of the playoffs.
Leading scorer Julisa Alcala was held to nine points on the night, but her teammates picked up the slack.
Harley Pena and Danielle Laurel each hit three from behind the arc and both finished with 15 points.
Kara Amador and Hailey Salinas both added 12; Callee Brewer scored 11, and Isabella Salinas finished with seven points.