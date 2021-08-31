The Odem Lady Owl volleyball team ran into some tough competition at the Aransas Pass tournament, resulting in a winless weekend.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Lady Owls played four games beginning with a match against host A-P. Odem dropped the match 21-25, 13-25.
Isabella Salinas had four kills, Katherine Rodriguez also had four kills, Nicole Ortiz turned in four aces and 11 digs while Arabella Garza finished with 11 assists and nine digs.
The Lady Owls then faced Class 4A playoff contender Rockport-Fulton and lost 13-25, 16-25. Ortiz had 15 digs, Rodriguez one ace, Zoey Garcia added five digs, Salinas had three kills and Garza picked up nine assists.
Match three of the day saw Odem take on Robstown. Game 1 went to the Lady Owls 25-21, but they dropped the next two 24-26, 9-15. Rodriguez had five kills, Alysha Beltran added four kills, A. Garza tallied four kills and 15 assists, Dezirae Moreno had four kills, Ortiz finished with 23 digs, Myra Garza had 16 digs and Salinas had a pair of aces.
In their final match on Friday, the Lady Owls lost to West Oso 21-25, 19-25. Beltran had an ace, A. Garza picked up 12 digs, 10 assists and an ace, Ortiz finished with 13 digs and an ace and Rodriguez added six kills.
On Saturday, the Lady Owls lost to George West 14-25, 17-25. A. Garza had six kills, seven digs and four assists, Rodriguez added three kills and an ace and Ortiz finished with 20 digs and an ace.