The Odem Lady Owls basketball team tasted defeat for the first time, falling to the Robstown Lady Pickers 25-22 at Owl Gym Nov. 16.
Odem (2-1) led 6-1 after one period before Robstown rallied to get within 11-10. They took the lead 18-13 after three periods and held off a late run by the Lady Owls.
Nicole Ortiz led Odem with nine points, all from behind the 3-point line. Isabella Salinas scored four including one 3, Myra Garza also scored four, Arabella Garza had three and Alysha Beltran added two points.