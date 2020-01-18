Lady Pirate lifters win Skidmore-Tynan invitational

SKIDMORE – The Mathis Lady Pirate powerlifting team opened their 2020 campaign with a win at the Skidmore-Tynan Invitational Saturday.
Winning their weight class were Ary Hernandez in the 105-pound class and Marivel Perez in the 198-pound weight class. Picking up second place finishes for Mathis were K’La Lavigne (114-pound), Kiara Ross (123-class) and Madison Flores (123-pound) with Katelyn Pratz earning a third place finish in the Super Heavy weight class. Shakira Pena finished fourth in the 181-class, Reina Romero (165-class) and Katie Gonzales (181-class) finished fifth and Vanessa Garcia was sixth on the 148-pound class.
The Mathis JV Lady Pirates nabbed third place at the Kingsville Invitational. Kieandra Ross (114 class), Madison Leal (148 class) and Caitlin Lara (220 class) each earned second place finishes, Kaila Sanchez (114 class), Somaira Vega (123 class) and Ivy Morales (220 class) each picked up 3rd place finishes, Mercedez Leal was fourth in the 114-weight class and Brandy Rodriguez finished fifth in the 148-pound class.