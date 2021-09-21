The Sinton Lady Pirates put the Alice Coyotes out to pasture Sept. 7 with 25-16, 18-25, 25-8, 25-21 wins.
Sydney Mutchler had five aces and Lila McCain and Crystal Palomo each had one.
Lindsey Puente had 17 assists and Kaylen Serrano ended with 14.
Taliyah Bess ended with three blocks and Autumn Galvan had three.
McCain had 13 digs, Annie Kay had 12 with Puente and Mutchler ended the game with four each.
Kay had 11 kills, Macey Hill had eight, Galvan and Bess had five each.
Sinton’s junior varsity team won 2-0 and the ninth graders won 2-0
On Sept. 10, the Lady Pirates made the Roy Miller Buccaneers walk the plank with 25-11, 25-19, 25-11 wins.
Kaylen Serrano, Puente and Mutchler ended the games with two aces each.
Puente and Serrano each had 10 assists with Kay, Galvan, Macey Hill adding one each, while Bess had one block.
Kay had nine digs with McCain and Mutchler ending with five.
Kay had nine kills, Galvan had seven and Bess ended with four.
