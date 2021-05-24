With their custom safari hats lining the shelf in the dugout and inflatable dinosaurs passing back and forth throughout the night to celebrate their playoff theme, “Jurassic Park,” the Sinton Lady Pirates took a bite out of the Navarro Panthers in the second round of the 4A softball playoffs on May 7.
Sinton, after falling behind in the top of the first inning, scored four times in the bottom half of the same inning and then rode a dominant pitching performance from its freshman ace to a 4-2 win in Three Rivers.
Winning an area title felt “so good,” according to senior catcher Autumn Moses.
“It’s just a great group of girls,” she said. “We have so many expectations, and we have so much talent. We know where we want to be.”
Moses helped fuel the win, driving in two of the team’s four runs with a first-inning double and then scoring two batters later.
Navarro used an error and then an RBI single to go up 2-0 in the first inning, but freshman pitcher Jamie Burch struck out the next two Lady Panthers before Moses picked off a runner at first for the third out.
The first four Pirates who came to the plate in the bottom of the first recorded hits, with Mia Garcia hitting an RBI double to plate the first run, which Moses followed with her two-run double into center. Moses then came around on an error for what would prove to be the final run of the contest.
“Our lineup is really solid, so we were just looking for base hits and situational hitting,” Moses said. “Whenever we had people in scoring position, we were just looking for the open spots.”
Base hits and situational hitting is exactly what coach Audra Troutman wanted out of the Lady Pirates.
“We just told them, ‘Hey, you’ve just got to see the ball and hit line drives gap to gap.’ And that’s what they did,” she said. “They were patient, and they were waiting for their pitch, and I think we just jumped on the right pitches.”
After the rocky start in the first, Burch was stellar in the circle. She scattered four hits over the final six innings and, at one point, retired 10 straight batters during a stretch from the first out of the third to the first out of the sixth.
In a 95-pitch outing, Burch allowed just two unearned runs, five hits and struck out eight.
“She’s one of those kids who comes out and hits her spots and locations, so I have confidence when I call a pitch that she’s going to do what I’m asking her to do,” Troutman said of her pitcher. “... She’s just phenomenal.”
Emma Thomas and Garcia joined Moses with two hits apiece on the night. The four runs were scored by Annie Kay, Thomas, Garcia and Moses, respectively.
Kay, Alyssa Gonzales and Hanah Nunn had one hit apiece.
The Lady Pirates will take their safari hats and dinosaurs into the third round against either Fredericksburg or fellow District 26 member Calhoun. The Billies and Sandcrabs were slated to finish off their best-of-three series May 8.
“These kids have come a long way from the beginning, and they have the drive that they want to do something good,” said Troutman about her band of dino-loving diamond divas. “This is an incredible team, and they are so energetic; I just love it.
“We’re just going to go game by game, and we’ll go as far as we can go.”
