Lady Pirates claim championship at Pearsall tourney

PEARSALL – The Mathis Lady Pirates went unbeaten over the weekend to win the championship of the Pearsall Basketball Tournament.
Jeda Hargett and Lily Ybarra were named to the All-Tournament team after their five-game sweep for the championship.
Mathis (11-3) opened play Thursday with a 55-32 win over Carrizo Springs. Hargett paced the Lady Pirates with 19 points, and Ybarra added 13; Anyssia Mendoza scored seven; Victoria Washington had six; Victoria Alvarado four with Alina Sanchez, Destiny Cavazos and Mercedez Soto each picking up two points.
That same day Mathis got past host Pearsall 58-39. Ybarra finished the afternoon with 18 points, and Hargett tossed in 15 more. Alvarado scored 11; both Sanchez and Mendoza had five while Jackie Garcia and Soto tossed in two points apiece.
The Lady Pirates returned to the court Friday and earned two more wins. Mathis began the day with a 56-23 win over Holy Cross. Ybarra led Mathis with 21 points followed by Sanchez and Mendoza with nine each; Alvarado added eight; Hargett five with Garcia and Anissa Bordayo scoring two each. The Lady Pirates finished off Friday play with a 37-25 win over Poteet. Ybarra scored 19; Mendoza scored eight; Hargett had six, and Washington finished with four.
Saturday, Mathis picked up a 51-27 win over Dilley. Ybarra hit three from behind the arc and finished with 16 points followed by Sanchez and Washington with eight points each; Hargett scored seven; Mendoza five; Anna Satterfield, finished with four; and Garcia had two points.
In the championship the Lady Pirates squared off with Carrizo Springs for a second time, and the result was no different; Mathis pulled away with a 37-20 win. Lily Ybarra led the way with 17 points; Jeda Hargett added 11; Alina Sanchez scored five, while Anna Satterfield and Mercedez Soto each scored two points.
Tuesday night, the Lady Pirates rolled past Ben Bolt 69-28 to raise their record to 11-3 on the year. Ybarra paced Mathis with 21 points including four threes followed by Hargett with 13; Mendoza added 11; Alvarado had eight, Sanchez seven, Washington five and Garcia four.
The Lady Pirate JV defeated Ben Bolt 58-39.