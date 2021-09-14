On Aug. 31, the Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras handed the Sinton Lady Pirates a defeat in three sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
Despite the loss, Annie Kay delivered three aces and Sydney Mutchler delivered one ace. Kaylen Serrano had 17 assists along with Lindsey Puente’s 10.
Lila McCain had 13 digs, Kay had 11, Mutchler had four and Puente had three.
Kay delivered eight kills along with Macey Hill who had eight, Autumn Galvan had six and Lela Thomas had five.
The freshman Lady Pirates took a 2-1 win and the junior varsity team won 2-0.
On Sept. 3, the Lady Pirates defeated the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions 25-16, 25-9, 25-19.
Puente delivered six aces along with Kay who had four and Kaylen Serrano who had two. Puente had 14 assists along with Serrano who had 12.
Taliyah Bess had two blocks and Thomas followed with one.
Kay had also had 20 digs, McCain had 12, Serrano had six and Puente had five.
Kills were handed to the Lions by Hill who had 16, Kay had five and Bess had three.
