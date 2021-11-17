At the first of the month, Sinton left West Columbia in the dust in the bi-district playoffs with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 win.
Sydney Mutchler had three aces and five digs, Kaylen Serrano had three aces and 13 assists and Lindsey Puente had 16 assists.
Macey Hill had one and a half blocks, seven digs and six kills
Annie Kay had 16 kills, Autumn Galvan had one and half blocks with five kills, Annie Kay had eight digs, Ava Mata two kills and Taliyah Bess and Lela Thomas both had half a block each.
It was during the 4A area volleyball playoffs against Wimberley on Nov. 4 in Cuero where the Lady Pirates fell in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 series.
Mutchler ended the game with one ace and seven digs, Puente had six assists and three digs, Serrano had five assists and four digs.
Bess had one block, Galvan had one block and two kills, Hill had three blocks and three kills and Kay had seven kills.
The season ended with Kay as the offensive MVP of District 26-4A. Bess and Hill ended up on the all-district first team and Puente landed on the second team.
The academic all-district team featured Bess, Galvan, Hill, Kay, Layla Mascorro, Mata, Lila McCain, Mutchler, Crystal Palomo, Puente, Serrano and Thomas.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•