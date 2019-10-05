Lady Pirates remain unbeaten in district

SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirate volleyball continued their winning ways, defeating Kingsville and West Oso to remain undefeated in district after the first round of play.
Friday the Lady Pirates swept Kingsville 25-8, 25-6, 25-11.
Autumn Moses led the charge with 12 kills, seven digs and two aces followed by Emma Thomas with 11 kills, nine digs and a pair of aces. Courtney Hesseltine added 21 digs and three aces, Hannah Gallegos finished with 25 assists, eight digs and two aces, Annie Kay had eight digs, Corina Tovar added six assists while Neffie Pyeatt and Stella Thomas each had one block.
The Sinton JV beat Kingsville 25-10, 25-14 and the Lady Pirate freshmen won 25-14, 25-5.
Tuesday night the Lady Pirates (26-6, 7-0) rolled past West Oso 25-16, 25-9, 25-8. Gallegos finished with 16 assists, five digs and an ace, Emma Thomas added 11 digs, eight kills and two aces, Moses had 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Stella Thomas picked up four kills and three blocks, Anna Thomas had five kills and one block, Hesseltine finished with 12 digs and a pair of aces, Annie Kay had four kills, Tovar tallied nine assists and Trinity O’Brien added five.
The Sinton JV swept the Lady Bears 25-15, 30-28 and the freshmen picked up a 25-7, 25-12 win.