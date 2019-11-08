SAN DIEGO – The Sinton Lady Pirates opened their 2019 playoff run with an impressive 25-8, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of La Feria Monday night at Vaquero Gym in San Diego.
Sinton will face Navarro Thursday night at 6:30 in Karnes City in the Area round of the playoffs.
Monday night Sinton (35-6) had no problems defeating La Feria, led by Emma Thomas who finished with 17 digs, 16 kills and one block. Autumn Moses added 15 digs and 11 kills, Corina Tovar picked up 15 assists and one block, Courtney Hesseltine had 16 digs, Hannah Gallegos finished with 22 assists, Anna Thomas turned in two blocks, Annie Kay had eight kills and both Emily Mutchler and Micah Mascorro had three aces.
Friday the Lady Pirates defeated Goliad 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22 in a playoff warmup game at Sam May Gym.
Emma Thomas paced Sinton with 14 digs, 14 kills and three blocks, Autumn Moses added 21 digs, nine kills and three aces, Hannah Gallegos picked up 16 digs, 23 assists and one ace, Annie Kay picked up nine kills and two assists, Stella Thomas finished with three blocks and four kills, Courtney Hesseltine picked up 19 digs and one ace, Anna Thomas had four kills and one block, Corina Tovar added 16 assists and Micah Mascorro totaled 10 digs.