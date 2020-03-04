Lady Pirates roll past Port Isabel

ALICE – The Sinton Lady Pirates dominated the boards and their game against Port Isabel Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Alice, advancing to round two with their 55-26 win.
After Courtney Hesseltine started the game with a bucket one minute in, Stella Thomas took control, scoring the next five Sinton points as they went up 7-0. Hesseltine and S. Thomas then hit consecutive buckets to make it 11-0 before the Lady Tarpons finally got on the board as the Lady Pirates went on to take a 16-8 lead after one period.
The second period belonged to Emma Thomas racked up eight second period as Sinton went on to build a 34-10 lead at the half.
Hesseltine finished with 18 points including her career 1,000th point, Stella Thomas scored 15; Emma Thomas had 10; Taliyah Bess added eight; Crystal Palomo scored four with Anna Thomas and Hannah Gallegos each scoring two.
“The love I’ve had for basketball ever since I was a little girl is unreal. Being able to reach 1,000 points as a junior is such a huge accomplishment for me, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing coaching staff and teammates I’ve had along the way.
“However, I can’t forget about my family, without them none of this would be possible. They constantly push me day in and day out to be the best I can be, and I couldn’t be more thankful. It only continues from here,” Hesseltine said.