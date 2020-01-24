SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates split two district games over the week, defeating Ingleside before falling to Beeville Tuesday.
A steady showing on the offensive end of the court, led by Courtney Hesseltine, allowed Sinton to take control early and close the contest against Ingleside 60-31 Tuesday. Hesseltine finished with a game high 29 points – two shy of the total output by Ingleside – as well as five threes, including a string of three in the final period. Emma Thomas added 11 followed by Stella Thomas and Taliyah Bess with seven points apiece. Anna Thomas, Mia Gonzales and Neffie Pyeatt each picked up two points for the Lady Pirates.
Tuesday night turned out to be a different story as the Lady Pirates suffered a 46-27 road loss at Beeville. Sinton trailed 8-4 after one and found themselves down by 10, 21-11 at the half. Hesseltine picked up seven points; Gallegos added six; Stella Thomas and Anna Thomas each had four, and Bess finished with two points.