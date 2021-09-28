The Sinton Lady Pirates volleyball team took on the Kingsville Lady Brahmans on Sept. 14, and ended the series in three, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-18.
Sydney Mutchler had six aces, Lila McCain had two, Kaylen Serrano and Annie Kay ended with one ace each.
For assists, Lindsey Puente had 21 and Serrano had 10.
Autumn Galvan had one block.
Mutchler ended the night with 12 digs, McCain had nine, Serrano had eight and Kay had seven.
Kay also had 13 kills, Macey Hill had nine and Galvan ended with five.
Three days later, the Lady Pirates took on the Calhoun Sandcrabs, but were defeated 25-23, 20-25, 13-25, 25-12 and 15-12.
McCain and Puente ended the night with one ace each.
Assists were given by Puente with 28 and Serrano had 12.
Galvan had five blocks that night, Taliyah Bess had four with Kay and Hill having one each.
Kay had 20 digs and McCain had 19.
Kay delivered 13 kills, Bess had nine, Hill had eight and Lela Thomas had six.
