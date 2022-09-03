The Sinton Lady Pirates traveled to Cuero Tuesday and suffered a 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 11-25 non-district loss to the Lady Gobblers.
Kaylen Serrano finished the match with seven aces, 11 assists and 10 digs followed by Macey Hill with 11 digs and 10 kills. Sydney Mutchler added four aces and eight digs, Lila McClain had nine digs, Autumn Galvan picked up six kills and one block, Lindsey Puente had 16 assists, Hailey Burch finished with three kills and a block, Swayd Dockens turned in three kills and a block, Krista Reagan had four kills and Ava Mata added three.
The Lady Pirate freshmen beat Cuero 26-24, 29-27 while the JV fell to Cuero 18-25, 30-32.
The Lady Pirates (9-8) hosted the 32-team Sinton Volleyball Tournament over the weekend. Sinton swept their way through pool play on Thursday at Pirate Gym. Sinton defeated Alice 25-13, 25-12 to start the day. McClain had two aces and three digs, Serrano had eight assists, three digs and one ace, Puente added nine assists, Hill picked up four digs and four kills, Burch turned in one ace, half a block with five kills, Reagan had five digs, Mata added two and Dockens finished with two kills, Autumn Galvan had half a block and Mutchler had three digs.
Sinton then squared off with Zapata and came away with a 25-14, 25-3 win. Serrano had three aces and six assists, Puente had four assists and McClain finished with three assists and two digs. Hill had four kills, Dockens added three, Burch turned in three and Reagan finished with two.
Sinton closed the day Thursday with a 25-18, 25-11 win over Bishop.
Puente had 10 assists and four digs, Serrano added six assists, Hill had two blocks, six digs and five kills, Galvan picked up a pair of blocks, McClain had six digs, Puente added four with Galvan and Reagan getting two each. Burch finished with four kills, Galvan and Reagan had three each and Mata had two.
Saturday things started slow for the Lady Pirates, dropping a 19-25, 21-25 decision to Austin Anderson. Puente had 10 assists and Serrano added seven, Burch and Reagan each had half a block, McCain had four digs, Serrano and Mutchler each had three and Puente had two. Hill turned in six kills, Reagan had five, Galvan added three while Burch and Mata added two each. Mutchler, McCain and Burch each had one ace.
The Lady Pirates bounced back, besting Edna 25-21, 25-8. Hill had three aces and Mutchler had one, Puente finished with seven assists, Serrano added four and McCain had three. Galvan and Burch had two blocks each while Mata and Dockens each had 1.5 blocks. McCain finished with eight digs, Serrano and Reagan had four each, Mutchler and Hill had three apiece and Puente had two. Hill picked up six kills, Reagan had four, Mata three with Dockens and Serrano each had two.
The Lady Pirates dropped their final match of the day, losing to Port Lavaca Calhoun 20-25, 22-25. Serrano turned in 11 assists, Puente had 10, Hill finished with four digs, Burch, Serrano, McCain and Puente had three apiece, Mata and Burch each had two each and Dockens had one.