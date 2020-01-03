Lady Pirates win Silver Bracket at Beeville tourney

BEEVILLE – The Sinton Lady Pirates lost their first game at the Beeville Tournament over the weekend but won their next three to win the Silver Bracket. Emma Thomas was the lone Lady Pirate named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Pirates fell to Odem 46-43 on Friday morning. Sinton led 13-9 after one but 12 points during the next two periods proved costly. Emma Thomas led the way with 17 points followed by Courtney Hesseltine 14. Anna Thomas added five, Stella Thomas had four and Hannah Gallegos added one.
Sinton bounced back Friday to beat Gonzales 39-36. The game was tied 18-18 at the half before the Lady Pirates used a 21-18 second half to earn the victory. E. Thomas led the way with 13 points, Hesseltine had nine, Gallegos scored seven, S. Thomas added four while A. Thomas, Mia Gonzales and Taliyah Bess each scored two.
On Saturday the Lady Pirates opened the day with a 33-24 win over Seguin. The contest was close until Sinton used a 14-3 fourth period to pull away and pickup the win. Hesseltine scored 14, E. Thomas added 11, Kaci Hinojosa scored three, Crystal Palomo and Bess had two each and S. Thomas finished with one.
The Lady Pirates fought off Pleasanton 49-46 during the Silver Bracket championship game. Stella Thomas and Hannah Gallegos each finished with 11 points, Courtney Hesseltine scored nine, Anna Thomas had eight, Taliyah Bess had six and Emma Thomas finished with six.