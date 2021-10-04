The Sinton Lady Pirates put down the Beeville Lady Trojans 25-19, 25-18 and 25-14 on Sept. 21.
Lady Pirate Layla Mascorro ended the game with four aces, Lila McCain had three, Annie Kay had three and Autumn Galvan had two.
For assists, Lindsey Puente had 26 and Crystal Palomo had four. Taliyah Bess had one for the night.
McCain had seven digs during the game, while Sydney Mutchler had six and Puente had four.
Kay had 10 kills, Bess had eight, Macey Hill had six and Galvan ended with five.
Later in the week on Sept. 24, Sinton took on West Oso and defeated the Lady Bears 25-14, 25-18 and 25-18.
Kay ended the game with three aces, Mascorro had two, and Puente and Mutchler had one each.
Puente had 31 assists and Crystal Palomo had five.
When it came to blocks, Galvan had four with Kay and Bess ending with one each.
McCain had six digs, Kay had four and Mutchler had three.
Kay also had 13 kills, Hill had 10, Bess had eight and Galvan had four.
