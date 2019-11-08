PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats punched their ticket to the Class 5A Area round of the playoffs with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-25-11 sweep of Port Lavaca Calhoun at Wildcat Gym.
The Ladycats will now face Edcouch Elsa Thursday in Alice at 7 p.m.
In game one Camy Jones’ two kills gave G-P a quick 7-1 lead and after Chloe Rodriguez added a pair and a cross court kill from Ashley Bonner the Ladycats were up 13-5. Back to back kills by Rodriguez and Samantha Kuzma gave G-P a 19-5 advantage. Kandice Rowe took control late in the game with a pair of kills and a push for another point handing the Ladycats game one 25-8.
Game two saw both teams go back and forth before kills by Jones and Rowe gave G-P a 9-8 lead. With Jones at the service line the Ladycats opened up a 14-9 edge before the Lady Sandies pulled within 14-13. Rodriguez made it 17-13 with a kill and later Rowe and Jones closed game two with kills to give G-P a 25-17 win.
Jones picked up a pair of kills, Bonner had one and Rodriguez picked up a block for point as the Ladycats jumped out to an 8-2 lead. The Lady Sandies rallied to get within 12-10, but Rowe ended the run with three consecutive kills as the Ladycats extended their lead to 16-10. Rowe went back to work picking up two kills and block for point after a Kuzma kill to hand the Ladycats the game and the match.
Kandice Rowe finished with 17 kills and one block, Camy Jones added 11 kills, three digs, two blocks and an ace followed by Colby Gonzalez with three digs and an ace, Chloe Rodriguez added two blocks, Julianne Saathoff finished with four digs and Samantha Kuzma picked up 36 assists.
Friday night the Ladycats defeated La Vernia 25-21, 25-22, 25-12 in a playoff warmup game at Wildcat Gym.
Chloe Rodriguez led the Ladycats with 15 kills and three blocks, Colby Gonzalez picked up nine digs and four aces, Camy Jones finished with seven kills, three blocks and six digs, Samantha Kuzma added 30 assists, Kandice Rowe had seven kills and Julianne Saathoff had six digs.