GEORGE WEST – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats are making another trip to the Class 5A Region IV Volleyball tournament after their 25-17, 25-14, 25-5 sweep of Victoria West at Longhorn Gym in George West Tuesday night.
Gregory-Portland will face the winner between Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs Friday 7 p.m. at South San HS.
Camy Jones started game one of the match with a pair of kills and a block that left the game tied 4-4 before Kandice Rowe and Chloe Rodriguez each netted a pair of blocks that gave the Ladycats an 11-6 lead.
West pulled within 14-1 until Rowe took over at the service line, and along with a Jones block the Ladycats opened an 18-10 lead. West again closed the gap to 21-16 but a pair of Rodriguez tips and a combined block with Samantha Kuzma gave G-P game one 25-17
The Lady Warriors took a 3-2 lead to begin game two before a Kuzma block made it 8-5 Ladycats. West later got within 15-13, but they would get no closer. A service ace by Rowe and consecutive kills by Jones made it 20-13 and she would cap game to with an ace that gave the Ladycats game two 25-14.
The Ladycats put away the Lady Warriors with a quick start in game three. Leading 9-3 Rodriguez went to work, picking up three kills and a block that extended the Ladycats margin to 15-4. Rowe responded with three kills of her own before Rodriguez closed game three and the match with a kill.
Chloe Rodriguez finished with 12 kills, five blocks and a dig Kandice Rowe had 10 kills, nine digs and an ace and Camy Jones picked up seven kills, three blocks, one dig and an ace. Samantha Kuzma had 28 assists, three blocks and three digs, Preslee Carter one kill, ace, block and dig, Julianne Saathoff added eight digs and one ace, Colby Gonzalez turned in 12 digs and a pair of aces, Alexis Vasquez had three digs and Ashley Bonner had two kills.
The Ladycats advanced to the next round after defeating Edcouch-Elsa 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 in the Area round in Alice Thursday night.
Kandice Rowe finished with 10 kills, nine digs and six aces followed by Camy Jones with 17 kills and a block. Samantha Kuzma added 35 assists, three digs and a kill, Chloe Rodriguez had eight kills and two blocks, Julianne Saathoff finished with nine digs and three aces, Ashley Bonner had a pair of kills and a block, Colby Gonzalez picked up 10 digs, Alexis Vasquez had two digs and Preslee Carter had one kill.