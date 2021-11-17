The Gregory-Portland Ladycat volleyball team added a pair of titles to its already impressive haul this season by claiming bi-district and area titles last week.
The Ladycats earned sweeps of Palmview and Rowe, respectively, to advance into the regional quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs.
After posting a perfect 16-0 record in District 29-5A play to win a district title, the Ladycats are now 39-8 overall.
They were slated to face McAllen Memorial, the runner-up out of District 31, in the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 8 with the winner advancing to the Region IV semifinals at the Northside Sports Gym on Nov. 12.
The Ladycats blew past Rowe in an area title game Nov. 4 in Alice.
G-P won the opening set 25-11, then won 25-16 in the second set. The Ladycats finished off the victory with a 25-22 triumph in the third set.
Senior Sydney Kuzma led the Ladycat offense with 18 kills. Madison Kilgore added nine kills, while Morgan Suggs and Kelsey Trevino each had four kills. Canyen Rodriguez added three kills.
Kuzma finished with a double-double for the match, adding 15 digs to the cause. Lindsey Rodriguez added 14 digs.
Taylor Borden paced the Ladycat defense with 22 digs.
Trevino and Kuzma both had three blocks on the night.
C. Rodriguez had a match-best 32 assists.
The Ladycats routed Palmview Nov. 2 in the bi-district round to open postseason play.
G-P won the first set of the match 25-15, then won 25-6 in the second set and 25-11 in the third set.
Kuzma had 19 kills in the win, while Kilgore recorded 13. Suggs added nine, C. Rodriguez recorded five and Caylor Nesloney had three kills.
Borden led the defense with 10 digs. C. Rodriguez and Kuzma both had eight digs.
C. Rodriguez had 39 assists for G-P.
