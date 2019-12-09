PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycat volleyball team dominated the recently released 29-5A All-District team.
G-P dominated the top honors after winning the district championship. Samantha Kuzma was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. The senior finished her final season with 173 kills, 24 aces, 52 blocks, 202 digs and 1,233 assists. Camy Jones was named the Blocker of the Year after finishing with 118 blocks, 396 kills, 79 digs and 46 aces. Chloe Rodriguez earned the districts Hitter of the Year honor, garnering 510 kills and 120 blocks and Colby Gonzalez was named The Defensive Player of the Year after picking up 599 digs, 65 aces and 10 kills her senior season.
First team honors went to Julianne Saathoff (288 digs, 25 aces), Kandice Rowe (374 kills, 44 aces, 27 blocks, 323 digs) and Preslee Carter (52 kills, 21 aces, 42 blocks, 61 digs, 27 assists).
Earning second team nods were Alexis Vasquez (103 digs, three assists, two kills) and Ashley Bonner (88 kills, 71 digs).
Named to the Academic All-District team for the Ladycats were the entire squad. Julianne Saathoff, Samantha Kuzma, Alexis Vasquez, Colby Gonzalez, Taylor Borden, Preslee Carter, Camy Jones, Canyen Rodriguez, Chloe Rodriguez, Kandice Rowe, Sydney Kuzma and Lindsey Rodriguez.