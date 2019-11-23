Ladycats drop home contest to Mathis

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats ran into a good Mathis basketball team last Saturday and fell 57-26 at Wildcat Gym.
The Ladycats fell behind 21-4 after one period and were held scoreless in the second as the Lady Pirates extended their lead to 33-4 at the half.
Kaitlyn Atkinson led the Ladycats with 10 points followed by Taylyn Scott and Kailey Linman with four points each, Peyton Flinn and Hailey Reyna scored three each while Jessica Hernandez and Alexa Vest added one point each for the Ladycats.
Tuesday night the Ladycats fell to Beeville 43-30. Kaitlyn Atkinson led G-P with eight points, Hailey Reyna had seven, Taylyn Scott six, Marissa Zamora five and both Kailey Linman and Farran Suggs scored two points each.