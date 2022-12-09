Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway broke open a tie game at halftime by outscoring Gregory-Portland 32-19 in the second half en route to a 60-47 win over the Ladycats on Nov. 21 in Portland.

Alexa Vest led G-P (8-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Malone followed with 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and four assists.

Reanna Aguirre had three 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Kailey Linman grabbed six rebounds.

G-P wins five of six

The Gregory-Portland Ladycats won five of six games in the Gregory-Portland tournament on Nov. 17-19.

The Ladycats (8-2) closed the tournament by defeating Alice 51-43.

Jordan Malone made three 3-pointers and poured in 25 points, while dishing out four assists.

Reanna Aguirre and Madison Kilgore each scored eight points.

Earlier on Nov. 19, G-P fell to Edinburg Harvest Christian 51-39.

Malone topped the Ladycats with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and five assists. Aguirre, Kailey Linman and Alexa Vest each added six points.

On Nov. 18, G-P rolled past Corpus Christi London 49-32.

Malone sank seven 3-pointers and tossed in 30 points.

The Ladycats defeated Corpus Christi John Paul II 65-19 earlier in the day.

G-P also won twice on Nov. 17 with a 43-39 win over Alice and 41-25 victory over Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy.

Aguirre had 13 points against Alice and 10 against IWA.

Ladycats beat Calallen

The Gregory-Portland Ladycats rallied from a 31-23 deficit with 20 fourth-quarter points to take a 43-39 win over the Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats on Nov. 15.

Recommended for you