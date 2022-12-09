Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway broke open a tie game at halftime by outscoring Gregory-Portland 32-19 in the second half en route to a 60-47 win over the Ladycats on Nov. 21 in Portland.
Alexa Vest led G-P (8-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Malone followed with 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and four assists.
Reanna Aguirre had three 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Kailey Linman grabbed six rebounds.
G-P wins five of six
The Gregory-Portland Ladycats won five of six games in the Gregory-Portland tournament on Nov. 17-19.
The Ladycats (8-2) closed the tournament by defeating Alice 51-43.
Jordan Malone made three 3-pointers and poured in 25 points, while dishing out four assists.
Reanna Aguirre and Madison Kilgore each scored eight points.
Earlier on Nov. 19, G-P fell to Edinburg Harvest Christian 51-39.
Malone topped the Ladycats with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and five assists. Aguirre, Kailey Linman and Alexa Vest each added six points.
On Nov. 18, G-P rolled past Corpus Christi London 49-32.
Malone sank seven 3-pointers and tossed in 30 points.
The Ladycats defeated Corpus Christi John Paul II 65-19 earlier in the day.
G-P also won twice on Nov. 17 with a 43-39 win over Alice and 41-25 victory over Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy.
Aguirre had 13 points against Alice and 10 against IWA.
Ladycats beat Calallen
The Gregory-Portland Ladycats rallied from a 31-23 deficit with 20 fourth-quarter points to take a 43-39 win over the Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats on Nov. 15.