Ladycats garner second place finish at Gobbler Relays

CUERO – The Gregory-Portland Ladycat track team scored 144 points to finish second at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays in Cuero on Saturday, March 14.
The Ladycat 4x100M relay team of Michelle Arevalo, Cierah Adame, Jessica Casas and Madelyn Kocik won the 4x200M Relay with a time of 1 minute, 48.25 seconds, and the same quartet finished third in the 4x100M relay with a time of 51.74 while the 4x400M relay team of Madelyn Kocik, Kyndal Sonnier, Khilyssa White and Jessica Casas finished second (4:16.34).
Alexis Vasquez won the 300 hurdles (51.89) and was sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.51); Cierah Adame was second in the 100M Dash (13.39); Khilyssa took second in the 800M (2:22.67); Beyonce Hernandez was second in the 3200M run (12:04) and third in the 1600M (5:50); Madelyn Kocik was second in the triple jump (33 feet, 2 inches) and third in the long jump (15-1.25). Caitlyn Hart took second in the high jump (5-0); Bethany Kocik was second in the 300H (52.25) and was fourth in the long jump (14-11), and Farran Suggs finished third in the discus (105-11). In the shot put Kiera Vest took third with a toss of 37-8.25, and Marely Samon-Espinoza was fourth (35-4); Michelle Arevalo was sixth in the 200M (27.3); McKenzie Saathoff took sixth in the pole vault (8-0), and Anika Cluff was fifth in the 1600M (6:15) and sixth in the 3200M (12:59).
The G-P Ladycat JV finished fourth, getting a gold medal from Andrea Rowe in the pole vault (8-0) while Ciara Van Pelt won the 100H (18.63), was second in the 300H (56.69) and took third in the long jump (13-3).